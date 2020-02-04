New deal means venue can open for Gladstone groups

Volunteers Kelly Rajah, Leisa McLeod, Lesley Stone, Garry Stone, Kevin Macinnes, Nicholas Swettenham, Christine Swettenham, Rob Donnan, Arthur Courtney and Jessica Mulhall in the mission to seafarers bus after being nominated for an international award.

A NEW sponsorship deal means The Gladstone Seafarers Centre will be able to share its popular venue with other community groups who need a meeting location for gatherings, training sessions or get-togethers.

GSC general manager Jessica Mulhall said she had previously been contacted by local groups and not-for-profit organisations in the region about hiring the centre to hold their meetings – especially in the lead up to AGMs.

The sponsorship deal with ConocoPhillips, downstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, has provided a $14,000 community engagement sponsorship package.

This means the centre will be a managed public venue that can be used by other organisations.

“We are so lucky to have this amazing large facility in the Gladstone Marina precinct and we want to share our good fortunes with others,” Ms Mulhall said.

“Visiting seafarers have become more sporadic due to the changing nature of the industry. Some days the centre’s amazing volunteers are rushed off their feet with visitors, other days they have time to stop and enjoy a coffee together.

“In the coming months we will also be commercialising the centre kitchen, making the space available for community bookings.

“We want to support and be a part of the Gladstone community, not just the Seafarers.”

To make an inquiry for using the spaces available, call the centre on 4972 0355.