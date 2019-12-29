Menu
TOO WET: After a dry summer, a deluge forced the Calliope Jockey Club Gold Cop races to be cancelled.
Sport

New date for races has been confirmed

NICK KOSSATCH
and Tony McMahon
29th Dec 2019 3:29 PM
HORSE RACING: January 11 is the new date for the rescheduled Calliope Jockey Club Gold Cup Races.

Bob Lisle
Storms lashed the track on Christmas night which forced racing to be cancelled on the traditional Boxing Day last Thursday.

Calliope race day washed out for second consecutive year

'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

In what could only be described as an outstanding communicative operation between Calliope Jockey Club officials and QRIC stewards, the postponement was announced just before 5.30am on Boxing Day.

This was done so trainers floating horses from as far afield as Roma and Dalby were given ample notice before starting their long hauls.

CJC spokespersons Bob Lisle and Judith Hughes said the decision not to proceed was made early and while the track “may” have been race­able later in the afternoon on Boxing Day, any further rain would have stifled that.

“We have to think of the industry stakeholders supporting our club and it would have been terrible if they had arrived here and we could not have proceeded with the meeting.

“We acted in the best interests of racing and the rain will be a godsend to the track at the upcoming meeting,” Lisle and Hughes said.

The deluge meant property holders in Calliope and surrounding districts had a magical Christmas present.

“Nobody is complaining,” Lisle said.

“We needed the rain and now we have something to look forward to on January 11.”

