NEW DATA: Gladstone’s surprising superannuation statistics

HIGH unemployment and changing demographics could be behind Gladstone's surprisingly low superannuation levels.

New data from the Association of Superannuation Funds Australia shows the Flynn electorate's average super account balance is $110,593.

That is lower than both the state ($123,636) and national ($132,646) averages, and below Capricornia ($131,268).

The highest average account balance in Flynn was held by residents of Turkey Beach at $148,804, followed by Biloela at $133,563.

Central Queensland University professor of human resources and employment Julian Teicher said Gladstone's high unemployment and disparity of incomes could be behind the low super.

Gladstone's unemployment is about double the national rate, tracking at 10.2 per cent in 2017 based on Prof Teicher's own survey. He said 27 per cent of Gladstone workers were part time and 8.3 per cent were self-employed contractors, both unlikely to be accumulating high super.

"It's a combination of a significant part of the population lacking high super because of the high unemployment rate and the size of the region and diversity of employment." he said.

GTC Financial director Neville Hughes said he was surprised at the data because Gladstone usually outranked Rockhampton on household income because of the concentration of big industry paying higher wages.

"Large industry also tends to pay higher percentage contributions than the minimum 9.5 per cent," Mr Hughes said.

He said a third factor was "time", with older Australians having more super banked than younger workers.

"I suspect the reason behind the lower balances are due to demographic changes," he said. "By this I mean the demography of Gladstone has changed considerably over the past 10 years."

Mr Neville said the departure of many older residents and the influx of people with no or little work had shifted Gladstone's average age and incomes down.

"Turkey Beach was a bit of a surprise, however this may be due to it being a small population of retirees or older employees travelling to Boyne Smelters or other industry in Gladstone," he said