Gladstone Region land valuations revealed

LET’S GET LOW: Land valuations continued their decline across most of the Gladstone Region as of October 2017.

NEW land valuation data released by the Queensland Government has confirmed what many Gladstone landowners may have already suspected.

Land values across the Gladstone Region decreased by an average of nine per cent in the year to October, 2017.

The figures are calculated based on recent land sales history and the state of the surrounding economy, according to Queensland valuer-general Neil Bray.

"Residential values have generally fallen in Gladstone while commercial and industrial lands also decreased," he said.

"Some localities such as Clinton, New Auckland and Kin Kora reflected large decreases in median values due to continued oversupply of residential land and dwellings from the peak LNG construction phase."

The figures told a tale of two Central Queenslands, with rural land in cattle and sheep grazing regions racking up solid growth while urban properties in local government areas linked to the resources industry, such as the Gladstone and Isaac regions, did not fare so well.

Gladstone's nine per cent decrease was the second-steepest of the 22 local government areas for which data was released, placing it just behind Hinchinbrook with a 9.2 per cent decline and making it one of three to record a decrease in values.

The nine per cent drop is less severe than the 20.6 per cent drop recorded the previous year, though it continues a trend which saw the last positive change in land values reported in 2013.

The suburbs that bucked the trend included Boyne Island and Tannum Sands, which retained their market values, though at lower levels than their 2012 peak.

Agnes Water land mostly reduced in value, while Seventeen Seventy remained largely unchanged.

Rural residential values in the region's northern towns of Raglan, Yarwun and Mount Larcom also held steady.

The land valuations are intended to help determine council rates, state land taxes and rental prices for state-owned leasehold land.

The new valuations come into effect on June 30.

New residential land valuations*

Suburb Median valuation* % change Agnes Water $140,000 -11.10% Barney Point $77,000 -19.00% Bororen $45,000 -10.00% Boyne Island $117,000 0% Boyne Valley $19,000 -29.60% Calliope $94,000 -15.30% Clinton $87,000 -20.20% Curtis Island $86,000 0% Gladstone Central $109,000 -6.00% Gladstone Harbour $74,000 0% Glen Eden $87,000 -20.90% Kin Kora $91,000 -20.20% Kirkwood $101,000 -11.40% Lowmead $18,400 -12.4% Machine Creek $72,000 0% Miriam Vale $57,000 -9.50% Mount Larcom $53,000 0% New Auckland $88,000 -19.30% O'Connell $83,000 -9.80% Raglan $22,500 0% Rosedale $32,500 -$9.70% Seventeen Seventy $400,000 0% South Gladstone $93,000 -18.40% Sun Valley $87,000 -20.20% Tannum Sands $131,000 0% Telina $110,000 -5.20% Toolooa $58,000 -20.60% Turkey Beach $94,000 -19.70% West Gladstone $88,000 -20% Wurdong Heights $207,500 0% Yarwun $58,000 0%

*As of October 2017. Source: Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

To find the exact valuation of your property, click here and enter your address.