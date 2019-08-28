Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Madja Botanical Walk in the Daintree National Park has reopened.
The Madja Botanical Walk in the Daintree National Park has reopened.
Travel

New Daintree walk completed

by Nick Dalton
28th Aug 2019 7:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Madja Botanical Walk in the Daintree National Park has reopened.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the $1.3 million upgrade was the latest in a series of investments to improve the experience for visitors to national parks.

Ms Enoch said the $1.3 million was spent on new and upgraded boardwalks, refurbishing the concrete paths, new interpretative signs and a new information shelter.

"This project is a collaborative effort between the Eastern Kuku Yalanji peoples, who have cared for this special country for thousands of generations, and the Queensland Government," she said.

Tour operator Mike D'Arcy (above) praised the State Government's investment in the area's future. "The Madja renovation brilliantly showcases our unique rainforest, mangroves, ferns and relic plants," he said.

The State Government committed $1 million in 2018-19 for walking track upgrades and the replacement of lookout structures in Mossman Gorge.

More Stories

boardwalk daintree rainforest environment tourism

Top Stories

    'Little win': Residents petition for change to rates

    premium_icon 'Little win': Residents petition for change to rates

    Council News GIVING residents an extra 30 days to pay rates at a discounted price does not address the concerns from those struggling to make ends meet, a ratepayer said.

    Next steps for Gladstone's hospital, GP issues

    premium_icon Next steps for Gladstone's hospital, GP issues

    Health Council was expected to meet with CQHHS CEO

    Footpath issue still a sore point for residents

    premium_icon Footpath issue still a sore point for residents

    News It's been over a year but finding a solution could take many more.

    VOTE NOW: Who will be crowned Gladstone's cheekiest dog?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be crowned Gladstone's cheekiest dog?

    Pets & Animals There were more than 100 submissions.