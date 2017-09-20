New CQU course introduced to Gladstone after high demand

Shannue Ongheen's only regret about enrolling in CQUniversity's new online Visual Arts course, is that she didn't do it sooner.

SHANNUE Ongheen's only regret about enrolling in CQUniversity's new online Visual Arts course, is that she didn't do it sooner.

CQUniversity recently introduced a new online version of the Certificate III in Visual Arts to cater for the demand from artists outside of Rockhampton.

Ms Ongheen said she was at first disappointed there was no visual arts course offered in Gladstone.

"I figured it wouldn't hurt to ask if the teachers at CQUni were willing to enrol me in a distance education program,” she said.

"Much to my surprise, and gratitude, a tutor agreed to take a chance on me and I haven't looked back since.

"'Along with my online studies, I've been fortunate enough to attend workshops at Creative Gladstone Region Inc, which has provided me with further practical learning experience which has complemented the accredited training at CQUniversity,” she said.

Ms Ongheen said the online material and content enabled her to acquire "self-paced practical experience” on her own.

"There is solace in learning at my own pace in the comfort of my own home,” she said.

"I find if I need to go over things a lot more often I can simply re-read or/and re-watch a tutorial at any time.

"It also saves the embarrassment I feel having to ask my tutor to repeat themselves constantly during a class.

Ms Ongheen said she always had a strong connection with art and its history.

"A connection that I shamefully neglected during my early twenties,” she said.

"However, like an ever-faithful friend that never truly left my side it re-emerged in the form of a cast iron Chandler & Price letterpress.

"It was also then that I realised that I had a lot to learn, if I want to be the best I can be in this field.

"I also wanted my craft to be as authentic and man-made as possible, which led me down the path of exploring printmaking techniques.

"I wanted a course that would not only give me great credentials, I also wanted comprehensible knowledge of the field of visual arts.”

Ms Ongheen said once she had completed the course she planned on starting a printmaking business to produce and sell artisan stationary.

"This course has broadened my mind on how I view art and has given me an opportunity to dabble in different techniques I wouldn't have previously considered,” she said.

Teacher Pat Connor said Shannue is one of four students currently enrolled in the online course which provides participants with video tutorials and lecture notes.

"Normally students would have face-to-face contact where they can walk into a studio that has all the equipment they need,” he said.

"The video tutorials provide demonstrations on art techniques and the lecture notes act as context to the videos.

"These are carefully prepared to ensure students get the best information about how to make things in the studio, and how to approach creative processes.

The intention is that with the right guidance students will develop the habits to think and act like artists.”