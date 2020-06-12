New CQ renewable energy hub to create 200 jobs

RENEWABLE ENERGY: More than 200 jobs are expected to be created as part of the Barcaldine Renewable Energy Hub. Photo: file

RENEWABLE ENERGY: More than 200 jobs are expected to be created as part of the Barcaldine Renewable Energy Hub. Photo: file

THE development of a Central Queensland renewables hub is expected to create 200 jobs and attract new investment opportunities to the region.

The State Government has invested $300,000 towards the development of the Barcaldine Renewable Energy Hub, alongside a further $100,000 commitment from Barcaldine Regional Council.

Barcaldine Region Mayor Sean Dillon said the town's competitiveness for renewable energy and status as a central-northern transport hub provided an outstanding foundation on which to deliver the hub.

"This project is more than building wind and solar farms - it's about using this green power to attract new businesses, investment and jobs into the region," he said.

Treasurer and Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick said the proposed hub had the potential to turbocharge economic growth in the region.

"Figures provided by Sunshot (Energy) indicate the Barcaldine Renewable Energy Hub could create 200 local jobs and attract up to $500 million of new investment to the central-west," he said.

"It would also help put further downward pressure on power prices while strengthening our state's push towards a cleaner energy future.

"We're eager to continue harnessing Queensland's natural advantages by investing in more large-scale renewable energy projects."

Studies into the hub's development will be conducted by the government's Central Western Queensland Remote Area Planning and Development Board in partnership with leading renewable energy company Sunshot Energy.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said Queensland was undergoing a renewable energy revolution with $6.6 billion invested in or committed to large-scale renewable energy projects.

Other renewable initiatives to be analysed as part of the Barcaldine Renewable Energy Hub include building of a biosteam turbine generator and a 50-megawatt commercial battery for storage.

"Queensland is blessed with a blend of natural resources unlike anywhere in the world," Mr Dick said.

"The time is right to take advantage of this to drive a new era of investment and growth."