New councillors reveal plans for first term

FOUR years of good governance is what incoming councillor Chris Cameron is planning to provide in his new role as a Gladstone regional councillor.

He joins incoming Darryl Branthwaite at the table after the pair were officially sworn in yesterday.

“I feel very privileged,” Cr Cameron said.

“It’s a little bit surreal when it all happens. When you go through the campaign, you’re just going through a process.

“But when you finally get a result and you’ve been elected and you realise those votes that you count they’re actually people.”

Cr Branthwaite agreed the feeling was surreal.

“To think that so many people put a number beside your name is quite flattering,” Cr Branthwaite said.

“There’s some challenges ahead but I’m sure as a team we’ll get through those.”

Both councillors knew they were in for an extraordinary four years amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“The community needs good leadership and I think it’s got to come from this table and obviously the mayor’s office as well,” Cr Branthwaite said.

“The Gladstone region is certainly sitting in a very good economic position considering what’s happened in the past.”

Cr Cameron said he had two things he was focused on for the forthcoming term.

“Good governance really and taking advantage of the growth of the city and region,” he said. “There’s plenty of potential out there.

“My background’s building and development so I’m very interested in that side of the operations.”

Cr Branthwaite said he was focused on getting through the COVID-19 crisis and helping the economy flourish again through tourism.

“Also making the area remain attractive to international investors and bigger companies to come here and help us through these amazing times,” he said.