New council tech lets you search Gladstone graveyards online

IT'S Gladstone's very own version of Google for graveyards and it could hold the key to unearthing some questions about our ancestors.

Gladstone Regional Council has officially completed work on a searching facility as part of a project to develop a new cemetery management system and map all known graves. The new technology allows history enthusiasts to search local cemeteries online, via council's website, to find where their ancestors are buried.

A total of 11,333 plots were mapped in less than six months for the graveyard project with 12,000 deceased person records put in the new system.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the new system allowed for lodging and managing cemetery applications online for funeral directors and the public.

"There is also a new feature allowing families to research their loved ones that have been interred in a cemetery within the region,” Cr Burnett said.

"This includes a link taking the user to the plot in the mapping system and photographs of the actual headstones or plaques in the cemetery.”

Councillor Rick Hansen whose great-great-great grandfather is buried at Gladstone's cemetery said staff had spent 12 months designing the new system.

"The designers would like to hear from anyone who is happy to share historic cemetery maps, photos or other documents that may add to the online resource,” he said.

"There may be private cemeteries and grave sites tucked away on private property or in small towns that were once thriving, that could provide invaluable information.”

Contact Council's Parks and Environment team on 49776899.