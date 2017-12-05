New consultant to help score jobs for youth

ADVICE NEEDED: New business consultant at BUSY At Work, Alan Kent.

BUSY At Work has a new consultant on board to help young people get ready for employment.

It's been a hectic few weeks for new Gladstone Industry Training Consultant Alan Kent, who is working to help unemployed youth aged between 15-24 get jobs.

Having been based in Gladstone for the past 13 years, Mr Kent said he was fully aware of how Gladstone was constantly changing and evolving.

"While I am not a true local, I know Gladstone very well, and I am passionate about this community," he said.

"I have worked in Rockhampton and Biloela as well, and like Gladstone, they both have a very supportive community."

BUSY At Work provides free recruitment services to employers for their apprenticeship needs.

"I have built up a great variety of relationships over the years with employees, training organisations and with parents of apprentices while living here," Mr Kent said.

The organisation was also backing the extension of the State Government's Youth Boost initiative, which was continuing to reap major benefits for small business and unemployed youth in regional areas.

The original end date of the scheme was planned for October 31 following a successful take-up. It has been extended to December 31.

Payments of $20,000 for each full-time employee are made directly to an eligible employer or to the employee.

Mr Kent said payments were also available to employers for hiring people of any age.

"This boost isn't just for apprentices and trainees," he said.

"Eligible employees can attract a payment of $10,000, and this increases to $15,000 for employees who have been unemployed for 52 weeks or more."

BUSY At Work managing director, Paul Miles said youth unemployment remained a significant issue in regional areas like Gladstone.

"The Youth Boost payment has provided a greater uptake of apprentices and trainees into businesses and industry," he said.

"BUSY At Work is a strong advocate for apprenticeships and traineeships as valued career pathways."

To find out more information about Youth Boost and the Back to Work Program click on the link https://busyatwork.com.au/ lp/back-to-work-incentive/.

Local businesses can visit www.qld.gov.au/backtowork or phone 13 QGOV (137468) for more information.