New competition to hit off on Monday at BITS cricket oval

The new competition could produce the next Ruby Strange.

CRICKET: An exciting new seven-a-side version of the gentleman's game will start at BITS Oval on Monday.

The Stage 1 format will start on Monday at BITS Oval from 5pm-7pm and club coaching co-ordinator Nev Judd was excited with what the concept offers.

Although disappointed there will not be a Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Under-11 competition this season, Judd thinks this is the next best option and possibly the way of the future.

"The Stage 1 format is really important for the kids' development, confidence and more importantly enjoyment because it's a huge step to go from Master Blasters to U13 Stage 2 cricket for most 10-year-olds," he said.

Judd said the 'fast-food' version of cricket will attract the next generation of stars.

"We are looking at making this a fun, fast and enjoyable four-team competition for all kids and families to be able to participate in what suits their skill level as that's where we lose 75 per cent of players when they don't make runs or take wickets," he said.

The first week (Monday) will be a come-and-try.

Anyone interested, email bitscc@yahoo.com.au.

The season will run from October to March and will break for school holidays. All games at BITS Oval at this stage.

"This may well be the way Gladstone junior cricket goes in the future, getting away from the club versus club competition and just get all the kids in one group and split them into teams," Judd said.

"It will help out those clubs that struggle to fill teams and at the end of the day and most importantly, the kids are getting a game of cricket."