New community hall opens at Curtis Island

South End Progress Association's Coralee Taylor, Kerry Freney, Trudy Sheppard, Cynthia Smyth, Gladstone Foundation chair Tim Griffin and Mayor Matt Burnett at the opening of the hall.

MORE than 170 people celebrated the official opening of the South End Community Centre at Curtis Island last Saturday after more than three years of hard work and dedication from the South End Progress Association.

An estimated 682 hours of local volunteer time went into the project earth works in February last year.

South End Progress Association project liaison officer Cynthia Smyth said the opening, which Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett facilitated, was a chance to acknowledge and thank all the people involved.

Ms Smyth said for more than 30 years Curtis Island residents knew they needed a comfortable community venue and somewhere to gather for activities such as bingo, cards, craft and for visiting groups and services.

“We are isolated to a degree here on the island and needed to have somewhere neutral that the community can come together for fellowship and relaxation,” she said.

Ms Smyth said the hall could also act as a collection venue during emergencies such as fires or cyclones.

Councillor Glenn Churchill, Mayor Matt Burnett, APLNG's Rob Gibb, Shell QGC's Marilyn Steele, South End Progress Association vice president and project officer Cynthia Smyth, president Trudy Sheppard, Santos' Kylie Williams and Shell QGC's Robyn Sotoris at the hall opening.

She said that at least 20 local volunteers – armed with enthusiasm and expertise – were involved in the earth works, car park and landscaping process.

“To make our dollars go further we opted to do the earth works and we had volunteers on the island who were very qualified to undertake the work.

“We got everybody inducted, certified and made sure they were ticketed for whatever machine they would be on, and Ascot Homes viewed our operations,” she said.

“We had specific people skilled in those areas. It was just marvellous. The volunteers were so professional.”

Ms Smyth said the element of ownership created with the huge amount of local input was really important.

The process to build the hall began with an application by the South End Progress Association Inc. to the Gladstone Foundation in 2017, with grants by the Foundation made in partnership with the LNG companies Santos, APLNG, and Shell’s QGC.

Ascot Homes of Bundaberg were the principal contractors for supply and construction of the centre and storage sheds last year. Major donors to the project included Walz Group, Curtis Ferry Services, and GRC.