23°
News

New cold room on the way for Calliope Rotary Club

Julia Bartrim
| 11th Jul 2017 6:37 AM
BIG BUCKS: Calliope Rotary Club have used the funds to help the community.
BIG BUCKS: Calliope Rotary Club have used the funds to help the community. Calliope Rotary Club

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Calliope Rotary Club has been waiting patiently for the arrival of a much sought-after money-saving device.

Thanks to Calliope and District Enterprise Limited (operators of the Calliope & District Bendigo Bank), the club will very shortly receive a large mobile cold room, valued at about $16,000.

The club applied for funding for the cold room through the C&DEL's community grant system. The grant was approved about two months ago and the cold room is expected to be delivered within the next two weeks.

Liz Cunningham, director of community at Calliope Rotary Club, said the club members are looking forward to taking receipt of the cold room to assist them with catering at functions.

"It's just going to be wonderful,” she said.

"It's a cold room on a trailer, full-sized, walk-in.

"We've had to hire cold rooms before, and this will mean that all of the funds that we raise at functions will go towards the community and reduce the amount of overhead costs.”

She noted that the people they had previously hired cold rooms from were very kind with their rates but it still cost $250 to $300 for a weekend and that ate into the amount of money raised.

Robbie Williams, secretary of Calliope and District Enterprise Limited, said they planned to keep on contributing to the community, having donated $1.2million to community initiatives in five years.

"We have funding anyone can apply for,” he said. "We then assess the project; is it of community benefit? Does it fit our goals?”

The Calliope Rotary Club has only been going for the past two years but already it is an integral part of the community with over 20 members, and it plans to keep contributing.

"We haven't got any big catering projects on the books at the moment, but I have no doubt something will come up very soon,” Mrs Cunningham said.

The club has also successfully applied for a mobile barbecue through C&DEL.

"The club is really grateful to the Bendigo Bank with the support they've given us, she said.

"They support a lot of projects in Calliope and we are really appreciative of the generosity,” she said.

Gladstone Observer
Family and friends mourn loss of Gladstone stabbing victim

Family and friends mourn loss of Gladstone stabbing victim

FAMILY and friends are mourning the loss of 23-year-old Andrew Vesey-Brown, who died at the Gladstone Hospital last night.

  • News

  • 11th Jul 2017 9:03 AM

Fit Gladstone fire fighter takes on national Ninja challenge

Gladstone fire fighter Adam Hollier featured on the first episode of Australia's Ninja Warrior.

Gladstone fire fighter features on first ep of Ninja Warrior.

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Police search after suspected stabbing

ON THE HUNT: Dog squad officers are searching the neighbourhood near the Auckland St address.

Reports a young man has been stabbed in Gladstone.

Weed-sniffing woman found with erectile dysfunction pills

FILE PHOTO: NOT long after a Gladstone woman told police she was a regular sniffer of cannabis, officers located a plethora of drugs and utensils during a raid of her home.

BUT her offending didn't stop with drugs, she was busted on CCTV ...

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

CONTESTANTS on a notorious British reality show have been given an ultimatum over their constant televised bedhopping - start using condoms or leave.

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Finding Gobi changed everything

INSEPARABLE: Dion Leonard and Gobi will have their incredible story told on the big screen.

Warwick man and furry pal capture hearts

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson waves in this 2006 file photo.

Lawyers pursue $100 million claim against Jackson's former companies

PERFECT STARTER FOR A FIRST HOME BUYER...HIGHSET WITH RUMPUS...CLEAR INSTRCUTIONS TO SELL

10 Marian Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $220,000

Looking to purchase a property where most of the hard work has been completed and you just have to move in? Then don't go past this solid high-set home located in...

A HOME FOR THE FAMILY

64 Cavella Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

A home for the family, 64 Cavella is new to the market and priced for immediate sale. Inspections can be arranged to check out this low-set brick home. With...

The Magic of Living at The Pines

51/32 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $210,000

The Pines is a prestige residential complex that offers Resort Style Living all year round with full-time management and security system If you are considering...

Neat and Tidy- Close to CBD!

5/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

This neat and tidy unit is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone. Close to schools, sporting grounds and amenities the location is superb! The unit...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Looking For Value For Money..?

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $529,000

The owners have just had a contract fall over on this property and have reduced the price to an unbelievable level, so if you have been waiting for the prices to...

PRICED TO SELL - MOTIVATED VENDORS - YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $234,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

Hillside Haven with Good Harbour Views!

234 Oaka Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $220,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this hillside haven that offers the winning combination of plenty of yard space to the...

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!