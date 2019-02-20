New club wanting more families to get involved in dirt karts

ON TRACK: Garry Schofield with his grand-kids and fellow riders Jaidyn 11 and Maddison 7. He said it's all positive for the fledgling club.

ON TRACK: Garry Schofield with his grand-kids and fellow riders Jaidyn 11 and Maddison 7. He said it's all positive for the fledgling club. Matt Taylor GLA130219SCHO

MOTORSPORT: With his grand-daughter Maddison, 7, and 11-year-old grandson Jaidyn by his sides, Garry Schofield is determined to keep the family name a permanent part of Gladstone motorsport folklore.

The 58-year-old, whose grandchildren are already keen racers, and his son Antony have come away with a plan to launch the Central Queensland Flat Track and Dirt Karts Club.

And if the rapid likes on its Facebook site is any indication, then the new club is on track to be a winner.

"It's just the need for something for the smaller kids in our area with the 50cc bikes and the smaller and the smaller bikes," Schofield said.

"We had so many people with dirt karts from Bundaberg and Rockhampton contact us."

Schofield said interest started from those classes and rather than to have a track that sits idle most of the year, to actually use it regularly.

He hopes that eventually there will be full speedway meetings that will include bikes and karts.

Schofield said the club will become an will become entity once the paperwork is complete.

"Hopefully within the next month or so we can call ourselves an official club and start taking memberships and so-forth," he said.

The fledgling club has 35 members on the books and Schofield said they will become official members once the club becomes official.

"That's basically just in our local area and then we've got the Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Maryborough and Mackay people also enquiring at the moment, so there's a lot of interest," he said.

A committee will be formed and the club will be registered with AMA Australia and that will enable the club to keep its costs down.

What he said next is most encouraging for families who intend to race.

"At the moment, for a senior open license to race bikes, it's about $380 a year," Schofield said.

"We can get it down to $60 a family for the whole family to come down and race on a club license."

Schofield's brother Darryl is involved with the Show Society Speedway which will make both clubs to work together much easier.

"He's the one that got us the facility here at the grounds and we've got a pavilion here and the use of the track," Schofield said.

"That's been all Darryl's doing so once we knew we could secure that, then we sort of just charged ahead with getting the club sorted."