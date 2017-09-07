New club is in the swim with grant

IT'S NOT ALL TRAINING: Coach Adam Eiseman, the target for sponge toss, with Kayden Gibson at Gladstone South Swimming Club.

GLADSTONE South Swimming Club has shared how it will spend a $28,790 grant, which was awarded through the State Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

As the club kicked off for its first swimming season since forming in April, Ryan Chinner, club president, said the money would be spent on brand new lane ropes, a PA system and Dolphin timers.

The Dolphin timers are "the ones that get used by all the swimming clubs, they're recognised as competition standard gear," he said.

He said one of the biggest costs was the lane ropes.

"It's not just something you can buy at your local pool store, (they have) wave resistant technology" (so people in one lane aren't impacted by people in another).

Mr Chinner said the club would also seek to purchase marquees or gazebos to provide shade around the pool and to take to competitions.

The club which operates out of Gladstone South School, on Toolooa St officially began the swimming season with the kids having their first day of training at the pool on Monday.

It's (still) a little bit cool," Mr Chinner acknowledged, but ... it makes them swim faster!"

He noted the school hadn't had a club operating there for some time,

"We are working on getting (it) set up, (and)running smoothly, (and) next season we'll look to host our own carnival," he said.

The children are training under the guidance of top coach Adam Eiseman.