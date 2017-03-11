32°
$6.5m gift that will make Gladstone parents very happy

| 11th Mar 2017 12:49 AM Updated: 12:49 AM

A NEW science and technology laboratory and practical work areas are part of Calliope State School's completed classroom and administration block.

Students will officially move into the $6.5 million project on Monday. Administration staff are already inside.

Principal Jeremy Godden said it had been a long process to get the building finished.

"It's a very professional workplace and something that will serve us well into the future," he said.

There are six new classrooms, an outdoor learning area, a practical learning area with a kitchen and a science and technology area part of the new building.

"We look forward to resourcing that and really engaging in that STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning pathway," Mr Godden said.

Mr Godden said the six classrooms catered for about 180 students.

"What that does is it brings us back under capacity which is nice and allows us to have a bit more growth," he said.

Currently the Year 5 and 6 students are a "bit scattered" across the school in different places.

Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden watches on as Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher signs in at the building.
Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden watches on as Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher signs in at the building. Chris Lees

They will move into the new building and other students will use the more specialised areas.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was "awesome" to have the building finished.

"This has been an ongoing process for about 18 months," he said.

"What was originally there was an old school principal's residential house.

"It was quite a process changing from housing to education, once that happened it just kicked on."

Mr Butcher said the Calliope community, and as a result, the school were growing.

"This new building will help facilitate into the future for the new high school we have proposed, kicking off in 2020," he said.

"Calliope was a regional rural town in the Gladstone electorate, what we've seen is Calliope now actually become a suburb of Gladstone."

Mr Butcher said the project was on budget but a few weeks late.

"There were a few little technical hitches that were around... but I'm sure the students won't mind after they finally see what they get for a new building."

Topics:  education gladstone gladstone region

