New class to help the ladies

MATT Fiddes Martial Arts Gladstone is about more than teaching women self-defence skills.

The training business recently began new fit defence classes, and they are attracting women from many walks of life.

Former breast cancer patient Kristy Thorn recently joined a class with co-worker Leanne Parker.

She said the health benefits she felt were immediate.

"Last week was my first week, and I totally enjoyed it,” Ms Thorn said.

"It was so out of my comfort zone and the next day I thought, I am going to be so tired here, but I wasn't' too bad.

"Because I had breast cancer last year, I had chemotherapy and radiation, I needed to start getting my fitness level back up. I thought I had to start somewhere, and it's a great group of people I do it with, and yeah, Victor's pretty good at it, so I'm happy with it.''

The classes are mostly about getting women fit, with elements of self-defence based on martial arts moves that teach women how to punch and kick correctly and improve their balance while working on core strength.

At this stage it's just once a week. Some of the women are doing the belt system in martial arts, but that's not a requirement.

Matt Fiddes Martial Arts Gladstone representative Andrea Asher said it was important for women to know how to defend themselves.

"Gladstone used to be a really, really safe town at one stage but it's certainly is changing,” she said.

"There's a lot of women coming to us not feeling safe because their husbands are away.

"They've always had their husbands home but a lot of men are out on FIFO now, so they're feeling vulnerable in their homes.”

The practice caters for different levels of fitness, with exercises tailored to suit each person's needs, including those who have no fitness background or training.

"They will get a workout, they will feel tired from it, but they'll feel great, and they will learn some simple ways to get out of somebody attacking them,” Ms Asher said.

Originally started in the United Kingdom, Matt Fiddes Martial Arts was founded by the late Michael Jackson's bodyguard.

The Gladstone branch has been opened for three years.