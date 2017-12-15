New chopper transfers from Gladstone to Heron Island

SKY HIGH: Marine Helicopter Charters Will Richards and Gary Robertson and have restarted helicopter transfers to Heron Island.

THE grandson of the famous founder of Ansett Airways, Sir Reginald Ansett, has helped relaunch helicopter transfers from Gladstone to Heron Island.

Marine Helicopter Charters has restarted the Heron Island service after it stopped three years ago.

Behind the relaunch is pilot and the late Sir Ansett's grandson, Will Richards.

He is joined by pilot Shane Costa and businessman Gary Robertson.

Mr Costa and Mr Robertson were part of the Heron Island transfer operations in the mid-1990s.

Mr Richards, a pilot of 25 years, said he felt "so lucky" to fly over the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Heron Island from the sky : This video of Masthead Island was taken during a helicopter flight from Gladstone to Heron Island this week.

"It's epic flying over Heron Island," he said.

"My family spent time around here, (from Heron) to Whitsundays... Now I suppose we're retracing their footsteps."

Mr Robertson said the service once carried about 7500 passengers a year from Gladstone to Heron Island.

"If we can approach anywhere near that we'll be happy," he said.

Their contract with Heron Island Resort's new owners Aldesta Hotel Group started on Thursday.

The flights carry five people, including the pilot, and take 30 minutes one way.