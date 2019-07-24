New CEO lands job ahead of international candidates

GLADSTONE Area Promotion Development Limited's Gus Stedman says he's not planning to "reinvent the wheel” in new role as CEO, starting next Monday.

Mr Stedman's appointment was announced by chairperson Leigh Zimmerlie on Monday night after Darryl Branthwaite resigned from the role in June to start a tour company.

Mr Stedman moved from Bundaberg to Gladstone in 1989 to manage the family company, Stedman's Wholesale.

He has been working for the past 10 years in the Bowen Basin as a sales manager.

Mr Stedman said he had big shoes to fill but is hoping to help GAPDL remain the pre-eminent voice for Gladstone tourism and industry, building on past work.

GAPDL has appointed a new CEO, Gus Stedman. Matt Taylor GLA230719GAPDL

"I have always been a passionate advocate for the region and have always wanted to be in a position where I could give back to the community,” he said.

"It's so much easier to influence things from inside the tent.

"I'm not going to fix anything that isn't broken, I'm here to add value because there's no point upsetting the apple cart that's obviously a very stable organisation.”

The vacant role drew national and international interest, with applications received from as far as Thailand, India and The Philippines.

The vision for Mr Stedman's reign is to retain investment and visitation to Gladstone and build a community where people want to stay and live.

His hope is to continue the focus on the region's untapped tourism potential and change preconceived perceptions of Gladstone being simply an industrial area.

GAPDL board chairperson Leigh Zimmerlie said Gus was seen as a "combined total” of everything they needed.

"The thing that stood out for us was his passion for the region and his ability to speak at all levels,” she said.

"He can speak to government leaders, the everyday person in the street and is well acquainted with business people.”