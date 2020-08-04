New CBD pop-up shop encourages Gladdy’s entrepreneurs

Gladdy Pop Up Shop creator Denise Bradshaw said the shop will encourage cruise ship visitors to venture into the CBD

GLADSTONE entrepreneurs will be given the chance to bring their business ideas to life with a new pop-up shop opening in the CBD.

Resident Denise Bradshaw was inspired to start up the Gladdy Pop Up Shop after she lost her teaching job during COVID-19.

Ms Bradshaw, who rents 18 Herbert St, thought the seven-room building would make a great building for other Gladstone business and art owners to showcase their work.

“I do artwork myself and there is a lot of people that do artwork and arts and crafts that are not going to fill a whole shop by themselves,” Ms Bradshaw said.

“My idea is to invite them to have a couple of shelves in one space.”

Ms Bradshaw said the shop was in its first stages and working out the logistics.

She recently started a Facebook group for those interested in sharing the space.

“I’m so shocked that within two days, the group had 63 members,” she said.

Ms Bradshaw said so far people had come forward with baby products, artwork and woodwork items.

“When (people) finally sell something, it does something great for their self-esteem,” she said.

“I want to encourage people who don’t have the confidence yet.”

Once the shop is running, Ms Bradshaw has plans of introducing workshops and fun activities for the community.

“I’m thinking of having a mum and bub paint workshop where they are painting the same thing but obviously they’ll look different after they’ve finished,” she said.

Ms Bradshaw hoped the shop would encourage cruise ship visitors to venture more into the CBD when cruise ships returned.

“It’s a good location, I’m planning on working in conjunction with East Shores to encourage visitors to visit the CBD,” she said.

If you are interested, contact the Gladdy Pop Up Shop on Facebook.