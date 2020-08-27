Menu
Bill Robertson Toyota is excited to welcome a number of new vehicles into their Gladstone dealership after a COVID-19 induced hiatus.
Motoring

New cars for Gladstone dealership after COVID-19 delays

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
AN ARRAY of brand new vehicles are expected to be launched at a Gladstone car dealership next month.

Bill Robertson Toyota is excited to welcome a number of new vehicles into its Gladstone dealership after a COVID-19 induced hiatus.

Bill Robertson Toyota Dealer principal James Robertson said the new HiLux, Yaris, and the facelifted Fortuner, C-HR, LandCruiser 70 Series and Rav4 ranges would be on offer at the dealership.

“COVID-19 slowed the release of new vehicles however things are now returning to normal,” Mr Robertson said.

“Gladstone residents may have noticed our car yard has been light on stock, but we’re glad to say our yard is filling up with these new vehicle launches.”

Mr Robertson said Toyota had reinforced its “continuous improvement” mantra by introducing new features in its vehicles and customers would notice changes in the HiLux range.

Bill Robertson Toyota will celebrate the launch of the new ranges with a special test drive day on September 5 at its dealership on Hanson Road.

The test drive day is open to the public from 8.30am-12.30pm September 5.

The team will also be offering free anti-theft number plate fittings for anyone who would like them.

Gladstone Observer

