New cannabis user busted a week after first hit

A Biloela man whose foray into marijuana had only just begun, faced Biloela Magistrates Court last week on drugs charges.

Brendan Charles Gordon Osborne, 37, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane read the facts of Osborne’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On January 29, police from Mulgildie executed a search warrant at Osborne’s house, however, he was not home at the time.

Police located a quantity of cannabis and a pipe used for smoking it, in his bedroom and less than two grams of the drug in a fishing tackle box.

Ms Lane said Osborne had one previous drug conviction and had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.

“Fortunately he hadn’t been involved in drugs at all before this incident, he only started using a week or so before the search warrant was executed,” Ms Lane said.

Mr Osborne’s solicitor told the court his client would not be touching cannabis again unless it became legal to do so.

“He had only just recently resorted this as a result of the pain due to several ongoing health issues including paranoia,” he said.

Ms Beckinsale fined Osborne $750 and ordered forfeiture of the utensils.

Criminal convictions were recorded.

“Go and get help for your pain, you shouldn’t have to be in that pain,” Ms Beckinsale said.

