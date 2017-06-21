New candidate in the running to become Calliope, Callide MP

It was today announced that local grazier and businessman; Colin Boyce, will contest the next state election for Callide.

DESPITE the majority of the Calliope community's distaste for the idea, it was announced in May that the suburb would move from the state electorate of Gladstone, to Callide.

And the uncertainty of who the next member would be, following the retirement of MP, Jeff Seeney, who announced his candidacy, only made the decision seem more unstable and hostile.

However, it was today announced that local grazier and businessman Colin Boyce, will contest the next state election for Callide.

In a statement released by the Liberal National Party Mr Boyce said a stronger focus on regional towns and area was needed.

"I've got real life, hands-on work and business experience to show that I don't just make decisions, I can make good decisions," he said.

"I've worked hard and made the most of the opportunities that I have had and want to make sure that our region has a strong and effective voice at the table when decisions are being made.

"People need to be able to assess risks and make decisions for themselves without the Government getting in the way all the time.

"What works in Brisbane and is needed there doesn't always apply to regions like ours. We need a flexible common sense approach".

As a cattle producer and farmer, Mr Boyce said he would "stand up to the greenies and Labor Party to protect our regions rural communities".

Mr Boyce currently lives and has lived in Taroom, his whole life.

He and his wife Terri bought their first farm in 2002. The pair have three children together.

The statement revealed his resume included previous emplyment from farm labouring and running his own earthmoving business, to boiler making and engineering.

Calliope will be shifted into the neighbouring seat of Callide at the next election, along with parts of Boyne Valley, Benaraby, Iveragh, Mt Alma and Boynedale.

In delivering its decision, the QRC acknowledged the "validity" of Calliope residents' objections to the change but said it was legally bound to ensure enrolment was equitably distributed across Queensland's electorates.

"Callide needed electors and combined with burgeoning enrolment along Queensland's coastal strip, the commissioners felt it inevitable that Calliope would need to be transferred out of Gladstone either this redistribution or the one that follows," it wrote.