Agnes tourism expected to explode with new camel tours

FUTURE CAMEL HANDLERS: Tia (6) and Kai Richardson (5) will be riding camels in the 1770 Festival parade on Saturday.

VISITORS to the Captain Cook Festival tomorrow will get the chance to meet a new resident - Agnes the camel.

Agnes will be plodding along in the festival's morning procession, along with his camelid buddies; Tyson, Bobby and Lemon.

Matt Richardson, his wife Lateeshia, and their two children Tia and Kai, recently moved to town to set up a family business, Agnes 1770 Camel Tours.

NEW FACES: Camels should become a regular presence at Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water.

They are yet to officially launch but plan to offer camel rides on a regular basis.

The camels in tomorrow's procession will wear crocheted rugs.

"We were going to have a Captain Cook theme but we couldn't get the hats," Matt said.

He's optimistic the new venture will succeed despite the downturn in tourists to the Discovery Coast towns the past couple of years.

"When there's struggles you need to look at what value can be added," Matt said.

"It's about improving the tourism and improving people's experiences.

"Give them one more reason to come back to the area or to come to the area.

"(At Agnes Water) you can watch a sunset over water, add to that a camel ride and you can't go wrong."

The camels will be grazing in an open paddock before being called up for procession duty.

They are all one-hump dromedaries, born in Australia, and Matt said they've got unique personalities.

"There's Agnes - he's just a cool dude, he's one of the young ones. Tyson, he's a big camel, he's actually an ex-race camel but he enjoys the quieter life (now)," he said.

"Bobby, he's like the kids' favourite. He loves a pat and he's just more affectionate."

Last but not least is Lemon: "She's in training, she's learning the ropes, she's smart."

To check camel availability, go to the company's Facebook page.