New Calliope school to change the way students learn

COOL SCHOOL: Principal Pete Stansfield and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at Calliope State High School

PARENTS and future students had the first glimpse inside the state-of-the-art Calliope State High School this afternoon, ahead of its opening on January 28.

Speaking to media ahead of the first of two open days, held this afternoon, principal Pete Stansfield said the new school was a brilliant asset to the community.

He said it offered "state-of-the-art" facilities, and would offer a personable approach to teaching.

Calliope State High School will welcome 160 year eight and nine students in its first year.

The school's program was formed with the help of clinical psychologist Andrew Fuller, who specialises in the wellbeing of young people and families.

Mr Stansfield said for example, students would address teachers by Miss or Mr followed by their first name.

"I would be Mr Pete," he said.

"It's about having the respect boundary but you also got to have that personal connection boundary."

With nine buildings, Calliope State High School students will experience facilities such as the science lab, hospitality room and a library which includes "chainmail" wall dividers for classrooms and ebooks students can access.

"As a principal starting the school up for the community, it was interesting to get their feedback on what they desired for their children's education," Mr Stansfield said.

Mr Stansfield said through engaging teaching practices they hoped to inspire students to choose industry-related career pathways, so they could stay in the region instead of relocating after graduation.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the school has been a "real passion project".

Mr Butcher said it took many meetings with ministers and the premier to get the idea off the ground.

"It's a proud moment for myself," Mr Butcher said.

"We could of just built a normal school which would have been great, but this school here is state-of-the-art."

He said the new school will attract more people to the area.

"This community has grown in the last five years," Mr Butcher said. "Once people see there's a fantastic education facility here, we will see more people come to this part of the world."