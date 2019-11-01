Menu
FRIENDLY FACE: Pouna Streeter is the new owner of Kin Coffee, located on Emmadale Dr, New Auckland. Originally from Papua New Guinea, Pouna has coffee beans from all over the world including a single origin bean from PNG.
News

New cafe owner is full of beans and eager to keep learning

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Nov 2019 3:00 PM
She's come a long way in four months.

Pouna Streeter had no coffee-making experience before buying Kin Coffee on Emmadale Dr in New Auckland through Locations Estate Agents in July.

Originally from Papua New Guinea, Mrs Streeter has lived in Gladstone for four years and recently became frustrated at having little do to during the day.

A former worker for Coca Cola Amatil in PNG, Mrs Streeter's husband, Lindsay is from Gladstone but does FIFO work to and from PNG.

"When we saw the coffee shop was up for sale I decided to give it a go," she said.

Mrs Streeter took an intensive two-week course prior to opening the cafe on July 19.

Pouna Streeter is the new owner of Kin Coffee, located on Emmadale Dr, New Auckland.
She received guidance from previous owner Sam Lintern.

"There was an agreement I would be trained for two weeks by the previous owner," she said.

"He's got a really good personality and he really helped me a lot, had great patience and explained everything in detail - from beans, the grinder and machines - it really gave me confidence."

A unique feature of Kin Coffee under the ownership of Mr Lintern was the rotation of single origin beans from different countries and regions weekly.

It's a theme Mrs Streeter plans to continue and has beans from her native PNG.

She has plans to offer more food options in the new year.

"We've brought in some food but are also looking at hot food as well," she said.

"We might also look at serving breakfast on a Saturday with a simple menu."

