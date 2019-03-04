New business shaping hinterland eyebrows

LADIES in the hinterland rejoice. There's no need to travel to get your eyebrows done. We've a brow specialist right here in our midst.

Ashley Pestano is the owner and operator of The Brow Barn, an eyebrow studio in Cooran.

A little different to traditional beauty salons, The Brow Barn is a private studio solely specialising in eyebrow shaping, correction, colour and lash lifts.

Ms Pestano says she only does brows because she wanted to specialise in what she enjoys doing the most.

"I've always had a knack for shaping brows. I see brow shaping as a bit of an art form. Creating shape, working with light, shadows and colour. I enjoy the detail involved and I love that it can transform a face by framing the eyes, bringing out eye colour and making a beauty routine so much simpler. With good brows you don't need much makeup, if any."

When asked if there is a market for "just brows", Ms Pestano says absolutely.

"Majority of my clientele can tell you a story or two about their brows being taken too thin, being made uneven or too dark by a beautician or hairdresser that hasn't been specifically trained in brow shaping.

"Because a brow artist solely specialises in eyebrows, we have plenty of experience creating symmetry for your face shape, making the correct colour choice and knowing what hairs to take and what to leave behind."

Ms Pestano says what makes eyebrows and a good eyebrow shape so important is that they frame the eyes.

"So many of our emotions play out on the face through the movement of our brows, therefore they are always noticed."

The 34-year-old brow artist first started her career as a beauty therapist at the age of 17. Over the years she has worked around Australia and overseas. Then five years ago she moved to Noosa and found her "paradise" in Cooran.

She was working at a brow studio in Noosa, longing to work for herself closer to her home in Cooran when she set up The Brow Barn "kind of by default".

"I had very limited funds to start out with so my partner and I decided to transform a barn like structure at the front of our property into a brow studio. It was a beautiful, open air space surrounded by trees and amazing views but being at the top of a dirt road/mountain that couldn't be signed made it a little difficult for clients to locate.

"The clientele grew steadily over the first few months so I gave thought to taking on a shop front that was more accessible. When a little shop on the main street became available four months in, I excitedly took The Brow Barn there."

But The Brow Barn has gone from strength to strength, growing into a thriving business.

"It's been received really well, better than I expected," Ms Pestano says.

As such, The Brow Barn has just moved into a new larger studio further up King Street in Cooran. It is large and light filled and beautifully decorated with timber and plants creating an instant calming effect.

"Clients are happy for me to have found a larger, brighter space and to be moving forward with The Brow Barn," Ms Pestano says.

"I wanted more room to grow the business. Taking on a staff member has been a dream of mine for a long time. With the extra room, it can be done comfortably and appointments will remain private."

Ms Pestano is currently interviewing to fill a trainee position.

"I'm very excited about my plans for the future with The Brow Barn but I will keep my ideas under wraps until they unfold," she says.

Currently, Ms Pestano is fully booked out three weeks in advance with clients travelling from as far as Maryborough, Brisbane, Caloundra, Coolum, Kawana, Maroochydore area and Noosa to visit The Brow Barn.

"Clients have said to me that they love that they can have a professional, relaxing experience without travelling to a city.

"It seems like a strange place to have a brow studio but I love working in Cooran. It's such a quiet, pretty, community focused country town that remains genuinely down to earth."

The Brow Barn is located at 20a King Street, Cooran. For more information or bookings visit https://thebrowbarn.com/