Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mark and Paula Willis say their brand new coffee trailer was vandalised by competitors.
Mark and Paula Willis say their brand new coffee trailer was vandalised by competitors.
Business

New business owners victim of market vendor intimidation

Matt Collins
10th Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After surviving breast cancer and struggling to secure a job amid the coronavirus pandemic, Paula Willis thought starting her own coffee van would finally bring some good luck.

She was wrong.

Ms Willis and her husband, Mark, whose business collapsed after the pandemic, decided to establish their coffee trailer business Cuppa Diem to create jobs for themselves rather than rely on government benefits.

After only two weeks the hardworking couple had gained a strong following at Fishermans Rd in Maroochydore.

But according to Ms Willis, they have become the victim of their own success, and it's allegedly attracted negative attention from a competitor.

Cuppa Diem owners allege their brand new coffee trailer was vandalised by angry competitors.
Cuppa Diem owners allege their brand new coffee trailer was vandalised by angry competitors.

Ms Willis said every panel on their brand new trailer was scratched as they were setting up for the markets on Sunday morning.

She believes it was the work of a competitor who didn't appreciate seeing the new business on "their patch".

"Someone complained to council about us being near the Lions Club Fisherman's Rd market in our first week of operation," Ms Willis said.

"Upon asking around, another vendor shared that they too had been intimidated."

According to another food truck vendor, who was not prepared to be named, this type of intimidating behaviour was not unusual across many Sunshine Coast markets.

"We were given quite a hard time when we were first starting off," they said.

"People aren't happy when they see someone new come in. They see you as competition instead of an opportunity to collaborate."

Carnie paedo's vile social media sex crimes exposed

150kg of junk found in Coast waterway shocks divers

Ms Willis alleges the Sunshine Coast Council were partly to blame due to a lack of clarity with permits and locations.

She claims some food vans have been operating for many years without a licence or permit and are essentially "cowboys".

When she phoned the council to clarify, Ms Willis claims she was told "historically Joe Bloggs has always done that".

Sunshine Coast Council advised there are currently 42 approved mobile itinerant, low-use and high-use food vendor permits in the Sunshine Coast Council area.

These permits include coffee, food, juice and shaved ice vans as well as seafood vans.

"Any business wishing to conduct a commercial activity on council-controlled land is required to obtain a permit," a council spokesman said.

"If council receives a complaint regarding a food vendor operating without a permit, it will investigate and take the appropriate action."

coffee trailer fishermans road markets sunshine coast business
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hid from police in burnt-out house

        Premium Content Man hid from police in burnt-out house

        Crime Steven James Allen told officers he didn’t want to get in trouble.

        HOT PROPERTY: Top 8 homes for sale in Gladstone

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: Top 8 homes for sale in Gladstone

        Property IN the market? Here are eight homes currently worth having a look at.

        Gladstone, here’s 250 jobs helping defend the nation, without guns

        Premium Content Gladstone, here’s 250 jobs helping defend the nation, without...

        News “This is an excellent opportunity to find out about the important role cyber...

        Gladstone woman warned to get drug problem under control

        Premium Content Gladstone woman warned to get drug problem under control

        News Elizabeth Anne Hawdon was told if she carries on with this type of lifestyle, she...