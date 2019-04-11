New business 'overwhelmed' by customers for popular cuisine

Chavi Dwyer is the new chef at Gladstone Golf Club's restaurant, Thai on the Greens.

ONE of Gladstone's newest food joints is serving up an array of classic Thai dishes.

Thai on the Greens opened at the Gladstone Golf Club last Tuesday where the club's brasserie used to be.

Club operations manager Lisa Cavanagh said the kitchen had been vacant for more than a year and it was exciting to welcome a new establishment.

"We were overwhelmed by how busy it was last week,” Ms Cavanagh said.

"This is fantastic, it's bringing different people into the club, which is great.”

Ms Cavanagh said Thai cuisine was a good food option for the club's visitors.

"Thai works really well because people want cheap, they want fast and they want to be able to takeaway,” she said.

"And it's beautiful and fresh.”

Head chef Chavi Dwyer said she wanted to start the business to busy herself.

Ms Dwyer used to own a similar business on Tank St called Thai Bon Appetit "a long time ago”.

"Thai food is a little bit like Indian food, it's a little hard to make,” Ms Dwyer said.

"At the time the kids were very young, they went to school and my husband was away so nobody could help me - that's why I stopped.”

Ms Dwyer is from Thailand but moved to Gladstone nearly 30 years ago.

In her new kitchen, leased by Yaralla Sports Club, Ms Dwyer cooks a range of Thai meals including stir-frys and curries such as green curry, red curry and Massaman.

She thanked the community and club employees for supporting the new business.

"I want to say thank you to the manager of Yaralla (Sports Club) for supporting me and Lisa, the manager of the golf club,” Ms Dwyer said.

Thai on the Greens at 1 Hickory Ave is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-2pm and 5-8pm.