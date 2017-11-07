News

NEW BUSINESS: Cheap, local produce with aims to fill void

Tegan Annett
by

A GLADSTONE grocer has expanded, opening his second store to help fill a void for New Auckland residents.

Saleem Rehman has opened Emmadale Food Store with the same "buy locals service locals" values at his West Gladstone Foodworks.

He said fruit and vegetables were sourced from Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Bundaberg and the Gladstone region.

Mr Rehman said the Emmadale Dr store offered anything you'd usually expect from a grocer, including fresh fruit and vegetables, hot food, milk and newspapers.

"Affordability is a big focus for us, we want to be cheaper than others by offering our specials every week," he said.

"I visited the area a little while ago and realised the people in those suburbs didn't have much choice ... I wanted to take that opportunity to service those local communities."

Mr Rehman has lived in Gladstone for one-and-a-half years with his wife and two children.

Gladstone Observer

