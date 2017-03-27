New bub kept everyone waiting despite arriving early

WORTH THE WAIT: Isla Louise Salam was born to new mum Katisse Salam on March 24 weighing three kilograms.

THREE days is a long wait for most things, even more so when you're in labour.

First time mum Katisse Salam said she was in labour for 72 hours before her daughter entered the world.

"I walked around a lot,” Ms Salam said.

"I did walks up and down the street, used an exercise ball to get rid of pain because I couldn't really sit down, so I was up and down all the time and in hot showers.”

Born naturally, Isla Louise Salam was born on Friday, March 24, five days before her due date.

"It was a beautiful moment to know that she was finally here,” Ms Salam said. "It was good to have the pain from my body gone.”

Inspired to use her mother's middle name, Ms Salam said she wanted to find something that matched with Louise.

"We were going through baby books and when I saw Isla I got attached to it,” she said.

Having discovered the gender of her baby on her own birthday, Ms Salam said she was happy with a healthy baby.

Spending the weeks leading up to her daughter's arrival putter together her baby's room, the new mother decided to stick to a colour pallet of white with a bohemian feel.

"I went bohemian because I'm a pretty relaxed, chill person so it fits in with my personality but I'm also not really a pink fan and bohemian is about patterns,” Ms Salam said.

"Everything was ready before she came into the world.”

The new born was born weighing slightly over three kilograms and is the second grandchild for the family and Isla adds to four generations of females.

"She's the second grandchild, Miya is eight weeks old and was born this year ... they're about nine weeks apart,” Ms Salam said.

"It's nice to be at home with family and everyone, it's really good.”