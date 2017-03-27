30°
News

New bub kept everyone waiting despite arriving early

Emily Pidgeon | 27th Mar 2017 4:53 PM
WORTH THE WAIT: Isla Louise Salam was born to new mum Katisse Salam on March 24 weighing three kilograms.
WORTH THE WAIT: Isla Louise Salam was born to new mum Katisse Salam on March 24 weighing three kilograms. Contributed.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE days is a long wait for most things, even more so when you're in labour.

First time mum Katisse Salam said she was in labour for 72 hours before her daughter entered the world.

"I walked around a lot,” Ms Salam said.

"I did walks up and down the street, used an exercise ball to get rid of pain because I couldn't really sit down, so I was up and down all the time and in hot showers.”

Born naturally, Isla Louise Salam was born on Friday, March 24, five days before her due date.

"It was a beautiful moment to know that she was finally here,” Ms Salam said. "It was good to have the pain from my body gone.”

Inspired to use her mother's middle name, Ms Salam said she wanted to find something that matched with Louise.

"We were going through baby books and when I saw Isla I got attached to it,” she said.

Having discovered the gender of her baby on her own birthday, Ms Salam said she was happy with a healthy baby.

Spending the weeks leading up to her daughter's arrival putter together her baby's room, the new mother decided to stick to a colour pallet of white with a bohemian feel.

"I went bohemian because I'm a pretty relaxed, chill person so it fits in with my personality but I'm also not really a pink fan and bohemian is about patterns,” Ms Salam said.

"Everything was ready before she came into the world.”

The new born was born weighing slightly over three kilograms and is the second grandchild for the family and Isla adds to four generations of females.

"She's the second grandchild, Miya is eight weeks old and was born this year ... they're about nine weeks apart,” Ms Salam said.

"It's nice to be at home with family and everyone, it's really good.”

Gladstone Observer
Mackay evacuated on scale never before seen

Mackay evacuated on scale never before seen

POLICE commissioner Ian Stewart has urged the people of Mackay living in Orange, Red and Green low lying areas to evacuate now.

SES, police, council planning for 'significant rain event'

Police speak to residents at Groper Creek, near Home Hill, ahead of Tropcial Cyclone Debbie.

PHONE the SES for sandbags

CYCLONE WATCH: LIVE: Premier, police deliver Debbie warning

CYCLONE watch has been extended to Central Queensland

FREE CONTENT: Heavy rain expected as TC Debbie moves south

UPGRADE: Areas from Ayr to St Lawrence have been issued a "Cyclone warning" by BOM.

A FLOOD watch is current between Gladstone and Cairns.

Local Partners

Gym business booms in region

Owner used to "bag CrossFit” now he owns his own CrossFit business

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

HOOKED: Robbie Warren, Clinton Rosenthal, Russ Charles and Josh O'Donohue at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hookup.

IT'S ALL happening in Gladstone during April.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

One of the cheapest homes in Gladstone! Don&#39;t miss out!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE...

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $315,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

MASSIVE HOME AT A BARGAIN PRICE.... ACT NOW!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!