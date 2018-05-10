Gladstone Hospital's new bub is born to travel

FIRST BORN: Phoebe Rebecca Rose was born to mum Brooke Maree Pettifer and dad Jesse Smith at Gladstone Base Hospital on Tuesday May 8.

FIRST BORN: Phoebe Rebecca Rose was born to mum Brooke Maree Pettifer and dad Jesse Smith at Gladstone Base Hospital on Tuesday May 8.

AN EXPECTANT mum from Toowoomba who was visiting her parents in Gladstone has given birth to her first child at Gladstone Hospital.

Phoebe Rebecca Rose was born to mum Brooke Maree Pettifer and dad Jesse Smith.

Phoebe arrived at 12.16pm on Tuesday, May 8.

Brooke said the birth had complications.

"I got admitted to hospital last Wednesday," she said.

"And then I got flown to Hervey Bay.

"I got flown back here on Saturday... I had pre-eclampsia (high blood pressure)."

Despite the travel, Phoebe was born happy, healthy and weighing 2590g.

Brooke's parents recently moved to Gladstone for work.

"It's their second grandchild and second granddaughter," she said.

"They're really, really happy about it."

Phoebe's name was chosen because her mother decided she wanted something unique.

"You don't hear as many people these days named Phoebe," she said.

"It's not as common as what it used to be."

Brooke said she was unsure when she would be heading home to Toowoomba, where her sister and brother also live.

Brooke thanked the hospital staff in Gladstone for their care during her stay.

"The staff are amazing," she said. "I couldn't fault them."

Brooke is looking forward to making the trip home to friends and family who are eagerly awaiting her newest addition's arrival.