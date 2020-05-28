New Broncos captain will join the legends

Alex Glenn never imagined his first game as Broncos captain would be in front of an empty Suncorp Stadium.

Regardless, the 31-year-old admits emotions will still be running high.

Glenn joins an illustrious list of Brisbane captains - players such as Darren Lockyer, Wally Lewis and Gorden Tallis - when he takes the reins for the first time in 2020 against the Eels at Suncorp.

The 259-game Brisbane veteran was announced as the club captain earlier this year but a hamstring injury robbed him of that chance in the opening two rounds.

He will become the 11th formal captain of the Broncos and first non-Queensland product to lead the team in the club's 32-year history.

The backrower admitted he would never consider himself on the same level as Lockyer or Lewis, but the history books will show he now holds the most prestigious position in Queensland sport.

"It's quite surreal," Glenn said.

"I'd never put myself up on the Locky or Wally Lewis level because in my heart those guys are legends to me.

"They laid the foundations for the Brisbane Broncos today.

"It's surreal (that) I'm going to be a person to lead those boys out on to our home turf.

Glenn will lead the Broncos out as full-time captain for the first time. Picture by Lachie Millard.

"I know I've done it before but to be the official club captain, it means so much more.

"I'll be fighting so many emotions when I run out, even though it will be different with no crowds or my family there."

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Suncorp Stadium to close its doors to the public, leaving Glenn to celebrate the feat in front of a sea of empty seats.

"It's going to be very different not having anyone there," Glenn said.

"When I pictured the moment, I had (kids) Miller and Gisele in my arms running out to Suncorp Stadium.

"Under the circumstances, that can't happen.

"It's still a huge occasion, the atmosphere just won't be there."

Former skipper Darius Boyd said Glenn had flourished since taking over the club captaincy.

"He's been great," Boyd said.

"He is a one-club player and someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. He loves everything about the club. He is a team-first guy.

"His role hasn't changed too much. He's been a leader for years really. He is pumped to run the team out for the first time.

"It's a special moment for Lexi."

Originally published as New Broncos captain will join the legends