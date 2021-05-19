New Boyne Tannum aquatic centre a step closer

Queensland property developer ZenDev has on Wednesday submitted a development application to Gladstone Regional Council for the proposed Boyne-Island Tannum Sands Aquatic and Recreation Centre.

A new aquatic centre for Boyne Island/Tannum Sands is a step closer after a development application was lodged with Gladstone Regional Council on Wednesday.

Queensland developer Zendev’s application includes an Olympic-sized 50m pool with shaded grandstand, indoor heated swim school/aerobics pool, lagoon pool, kids pool, two water slides, a water play area and gym facilities.

The central location of the proposed site, across from the popular Boyne Island McDonald’s on Arthur St, would make it an ideal spot for locals to enjoy.

With the approval process expected to take 12 months, and construction a further 12 to 15 months, ZenDev is hopeful that residents will be dipping their toes in the water as soon as February 2024.

The proposed aquatic centre incorporates facilities to meet the needs of different user groups and activities, and would be a landmark centre that would incorporate a variety of high-quality finishes responsive to climate conditions.

It is anticipated the facility would generate employment for 80 people during construction and 30 ongoing positions per year.

Visitor spending is expected to generate more than $1.3 million annually.

ZenDev’s development manager Anna Clothier said growing up in Yeppoon, she understood what a huge impact a development like this could have on a community like Boyne-Tannum. “It’s very exciting, this project will offer new social experiences to locals, as well as improve safety and swimming abilities for kids,” Ms Clothier said.

ZevDev had been in negotiations with Gladstone Regional Council about a potential lease, but will pause conversations while it focuses on the design and approvals.

It will revisit the leasehold arrangements for the aquatic centre closer to the construction phase.

ZenDev director Jacob Scott said the company had big plans for this project to be a tourism catalyst for the Boyne-Tannum area.

“But we know how much the community want to see an aquatic centre come to fruition, so we made it our priority.

“Including the aquatic centre as part of this tourism precinct, something the community has been wanting for over 30 years, is a really satisfying outcome.”

The local community has been lobbying for an aquatic centre at Boyne Tannum for close to 30 years.

Gladstone Regional Council conducted a community engagement report in early 2019 which found that 94.61 per cent of respondents wanted to see a new facility in the area.

ZenDev has been working closely with the local swimming club, The Boyne Tannum Aquatic and Recreation Centre Community Working Group, which is supportive of the development.

“The Boyne Tannum Aquatic and Recreation Centre Community Working Group provides support in principle to the development application by ZenDev Property Developers to build a pool and aquatic centre at Boyne Island,” Mr Scott said.

“The project provides an opportunity for the 10,000 residents of Boyne Island-Tannum Sands to have public access to a much-needed aquatic facility in their own community.”



