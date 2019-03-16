New Boyne Island facility finally gets official opening

SKATE PARK OPEN: The revamped skate and pump track at Bray Park, Boyne Island, will be officially opened today.

SKATE PARK OPEN: The revamped skate and pump track at Bray Park, Boyne Island, will be officially opened today. Mike Richards GLA211218SKTE

NATIONAL Parks Week celebrations will continue this weekend with the official opening of the Bray Park Pump Track and Skate Park this afternoon.

The park was finished just before Christmas and has been a big hit with locals.

Funding for the project was granted through round two of the State Government's Works for Queensland program and was one of 13 projects funded in the Gladstone Region.

Gladstone Regional Council was allocated $18million under the program, which has delivered community projects including Lions Park and the BMX track upgrades.

State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the facility was a perfect example of why the fund existed.

"There are enormous social and health benefits with a facility like this and I'm sure it will be put to very good use,” Mr Butcher said.

"There's no question that this is now a fantastic facility, which will benefit kids young and old for many years to come.

"It is exactly the kind of project the Works for Queensland program was designed to help councils across the state deliver.”

The park, designed by Convic Pty Ltd has been fitted out with a half pipe, a mini bowl and quarter pipes with the asphalt pump track running along the outside.

It will be officially opened tomorrow with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and family event including live entertainment, free sausage sizzle and free scooter workshops.

The opening coincides with the end of National Parks Week, which raises awareness about the value of parks and open spaces to local communities, including green space areas, gardens and sporting fields.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said he was looking forward to a big celebration this afternoon.

"I encourage everyone to get trackside this Saturday to help us officially open the Bray Park Pump Track,” Mr Burnett said.

"There is so much on offer for a great afternoon and night.

"The team from Sole Seeker Tannum Sands will also be running a scooter workshop so I can't wait to see the skill on display.”