New boss appointed for disability scheme

by Marnie Banger
17th Oct 2019 10:44 AM

THE next boss of the agency responsible for the National Disability Insurance Scheme is a former senior NSW bureaucrat.

Martin Hoffman, who has been both a commonwealth deputy secretary and secretary of the NSW Department of Finance, Services and Innovation, will take up the job from November 4.

He has also held roles in the private sector, including as chief executive of Ninemsn.

NDIS Minister Stuart Robert said Mr Hoffman has the "dedication, vision and expertise" to lead delivery of the transformational scheme.

"He will build on the ground-breaking work already underway and will make a real difference in delivering on the government's commitment to realising the full benefits of the scheme for participants," the minister said.

Labor had this week put pressure on the coalition to appoint a new leader for the National Disability Insurance Agency, with its previous chief executive Robert De Luca resigning in April.

"It is literally leaderless," opposition NDIS spokesman Bill Shorten told the lower house on Monday night.

The organisation's deputy chief executive Vicki Rundle had been acting in the top job since Mr De Luca's resignation.

Mr Hoffman has been appointed for a three-year term.

