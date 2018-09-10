New Bororen business goes off like a rocket

OFF LIKE A ROCKET: Lara Halloran and owner operator Lesley Knight opened Bororen's Red Rocket Diner last Wednesday, and say it has got off to a steady start.

OFF LIKE A ROCKET: Lara Halloran and owner operator Lesley Knight opened Bororen's Red Rocket Diner last Wednesday, and say it has got off to a steady start. Contributed

BOROREN is establishing itself as a foodies paradise after the opening of a new American-style diner last Wednesday.

The Red Rocket Diner is now in full swing, serving traditional American hotdogs, banana splits, milkshakes, coffee and their own version of the famous Bororen pie.

Owner operator Lesley Knight said while the business is not claiming to be the original, they are bringing back an iconic old time favourite.

"Basically back in World War 2 when the troops used to come through here it was via steam train," she said.

"They used to stop at Bororen to get water on, and the baker used to get on the train and sell his pies.

"Eventually they changed over and didn't have the steam trains anymore so they stopped stopping here.

"The Bororen pie became quite famous to the point where there's mention of it in the war museum in Canberra."

Nestled on the Bruce Highway, Bororen is becoming a hot spot for road travellers through the region and is a stopping point for tourists.

The Red Rocket Diner joins popular businesses such as The Big Giraffe Cafe and The Baked Bean Cafe.

Lesley said while there are now a number of food businesses on the busy stretch of road, they are working together to put Bororen on the map.

"With the different food styles here there's a choice, and we're not in competition with the Big Giraffe or the Baked Bean or the pub, everybody here wants to work in together.

"We want to complement each other because we want people to stop here."