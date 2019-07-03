New book reveals the colourful life of Mike Higgins

MY STORY: Former Channel 7 news presenter Mike Higgins was in Gladstone last week to promote his memoir Trouserless Under the News Desk.

MY STORY: Former Channel 7 news presenter Mike Higgins was in Gladstone last week to promote his memoir Trouserless Under the News Desk. Glen Porteous

FORMER Channel 7 news reporter Mike Higgins is touring Queensland with his tell-all memoir Trouserless Under the News Desk about his amazing life and career.

The 246-page book by Boolarong Press is available in book stores and details Higgins's strange childhood, radio and television career, his work for the environment, run-ins with gangsters and politicians, plus his inspirational fight to survive cancer. The colourful character was a Channel 7 anchorman for many years in Sydney and Brisbane. Higgins is on the road promoting his book and stopped by The Observer last week.

"I wanted to write something about my personal life as well as the glitzy veneer of television... it's a look behind the scenes,” Higgins said.

"The book looks at my childhood, to my first days in radio and then my break in television at Channel 7.”

Higgins also spoke about his work for the environment, his United Nations Media Peace Award and his six-year battle with cancer following a 16 per cent prognosis of survival.

He said his treatment gave him time to reflect on his life and write about it honestly.

This includes being upfront about a drinking culture that was around during his time in television and how this impacted his ability to be a father and husband. "I'm so lucky to have mended the relationships with my loved ones and make peace with them,” he said.