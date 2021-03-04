New book nook ready to service the Gladstone region

Production engineer and book store advocate Julian Goh recently opened a book nook 'The Offline Space' at Lightbox in Gladstone.

An avid book store advocate has blazed his own path by opening a pop-up shop at one of Gladstone’s most popular restaurants.

Julian Goh opened his store ‘The Offline Space’ at Lightbox Restaurant and Bar on Goondoon St on Thursday.

The 26-year-old production engineer was interviewed by The Observer last year after he posted on social media and referenced the lack of book stores in Gladstone.

Mr Goh said he sought inspiration for the name of his pop-up book store from the way the world now relied on technology.

Mr Goh said the service was fully automated which reduced pressure on him and the customer to make a purchase.

“We are always on our phones, looking at whatever information that floods in,” he said.

“For me, there is a desire there to create a more meaningful experience and I feel like books can deliver that.”

Mr Goh said he had executed his idea of starting small, with only a limited number of titles available for purchase currently.

“It is fully automated so there is no pressure on the sales person, which will be me, or the customer to buy a book,” he said.

“All I will be doing is giving you a selection of 15 or so books and then it is up to you to browse through them and purchase through our automated service.”

Mr Goh said Lightbox had been so supportive throughout the whole process and they had formed a healthy partnership.

“Without Lightbox I would not have any ground to stand on because opening a shop and maintaining it, there are a lot of barriers to get through,” he said.

Mr Goh said the selection of books on offer was playfully biased towards his own preferences.

Mr Goh said his selection of books was playfully biased towards his own preferences, but he has plans to expand in future.

“There is a lot of nonfiction, personal development but I’ve also branched out to fiction and children’s books which are cheaper and more accessible,” he said.

“I have done a lot of research on Google, Amazon and a lot of influential people I follow in order to generate this curated list.

“In the end I would love to see a community based approach to it and ask the people of Gladstone, ‘what books do you want to see at The Offline Space?’”

