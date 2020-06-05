New blood for the boys and girls in blue at Gladstone and Biloela

POLICE resources across the region have received a welcome boost with four new constables welcomed to the job at Gladstone today.

Rikki Hunter, Liam Fitz-Adams, Sam Allen and Matt Price have completed their six months training at the police academy and will spend the next year learning the ropes in the region.

Constable Hunter, from Brisbane, said starting on the job filled a life-long ambition and she hopes to join the Public Safety Response Team.

“I have always wanted to help people and I’ve had police or military on my mind as a career since I was very young,” she said.

“I had a couple of police clients when I was working as a personal trainer and they gave me the motivation to join.”

Sunshine Coast recruit Constable Allen said he was determined to make a positive difference in the community.

“I wanted to be a police officer since I was about 15, as I like the idea of working with the community and I have a community mindset,” he said.

“I’d like to influence the community in a positive way, so if I can change the negative stereotype about police in a few people’s minds, I’ve done my job.”

Investigation and solving crimes was Constable Fitz-Adam’s reason behind joining the force.

“I want to fight crime and investigate crime so this seems like the perfect profession,” he said.

“I have two aunties who were police officers who inspired me with the way the always handled things, I have a lot of respect for them.”

Once he gets a taste of general duties policing, Constable Price said he would decide what area he specialises in.

“I want to experience all aspects of policing so I can decide what I will focus on as my brother has been in the police service for 12 years,” he said.

“I wanted a career with multiple opportunities and I like the idea and excitement of doing something different each day, not knowing what I’ll be facing.”

Inspector Darren Somerville and Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said they were pleased to have the new recruits in Gladstone.

Insp Somerville said the constables will spend the next three years based in the Capricornia region.

Mr Butcher welcomed the news and said two first-year constables would be deployed to Gladstone Police Station and two to the Biloela Station.

“I’m pleased to see our region will benefit from these outstanding new graduates,” he said.

“New recruits are an asset to our local community, as they bring a range of skills and experience to our police.”

Mr Butcher said first-year constables provide a massive boost to community safety.

“Community safety is a major priority and I know families in my electorate will be pleased to see these new officers on the frontline,” he said.

“I wish these officers the very best as they embark on their new careers.”