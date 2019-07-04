New, better connections for internet in Gladstone

GLADSTONE Region residents will now have more choice of internet providers, which is set to deliver better and faster access to the NBN network.

GLADSTONE Region residents will now have more choice of internet providers, which is set to deliver better and faster access to the NBN network. Tobi Loftus

GLADSTONE Region residents will now have more choice of internet providers, which is set to deliver better and faster access to the NBN network.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher will today welcome the establishment of FibreCo Queensland, a state-owned entity tasked with unlocking spare capacity from thousands of kilometres of state-owned optical fibre cable to benefit businesses and residents.

Along the East Coast of Queensland, NBN has set up six points of interconnect, connecting internet to homes and businesses.

Due to a lack of capacity in the NBN optical fibre cable allocated to regional Queensland, connection in those areas was at times poor.

The large amount of the state's remaining capacity, previously left unused by government-owned organisations, will now be made accessible to smaller internet companies and regional service providers in regional Queensland to deliver better access to the NBN network.

FibreCo will be co-owned by Powerlink and Energy Queensland and will make use of the NBN infrastructure to deliver its services.

Mr Butcher said FibreCo would help deliver faster, more reliable internet for businesses and homes in Gladstone.

"This will help to grow local companies and create jobs,” Mr Butcher said.

"By creating more competition in the market, FibreCo will also help to put downward pressure on internet prices.

"In this day and age it's impossible to start a business without reliable internet. That's what today's announcement is all about.

"This is only possible because we kept our assets.”

The plans to start FibreCo were first announced last year by Innovation Minister Kate Jones and more than $8million over the next two years has been set aside in the State Budget to run the entity.

Gladstone telecommunications and information technology company Quadnet director Syed Quadri said the introduction of FibreCo Queensland would be a game changer for regional businesses and communities.

"For our business, FibreCo Queensland will allow us to grow and employ more people,” Mr Quadri said.

"It will also provide opportunities for a wide range of small businesses in regional Queensland.

"Better internet speed provided through FibreCo Queensland will mean businesses can increase their overall productivity, work efficiency and the ability to use videoconferencing in remote locations.”