New beginning for former cleaner as the NDIS starts

Gladstone Community Linking Agency staff Courtney Morrison, Robyn Shelvey-Forse and Julie Evans.
ROBYN Shelvey-Forse has been a cleaner since she was 18 years old but this month she started a new career as a support worker at Gladstone Community Linking Agency.

Her career change was made possible after spending the past four months retraining under the Skilled Support Workers project.

"I'd just been made redundant and a friend of mine had seen the course and said, 'Robyn, you'll be really good at it' and I said, 'No I won't,'” she said yesterday.

"But I gave it my best shot and I haven't gone back since.”

Ms Shelvey-Forse was one of 17 people who looked towards the National Disability Insurance Scheme, knowing the job opportunities that would be unlocked once the scheme was rolled out in Gladstone.

The Certificate III in Individual Support covered theory, assignments and placements, qualifying participants as disability and aged care workers.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Jelena Bajzek Potocki, Louisa Crowther, Robyn Shelvey-Forse, Craig Tomsett, Joel Sweeney, Marilyn Schleusener, Vincent Logan, Brian Hendry, Linda Sendall, Julie Evans, Barbara Anne Caddies, Brienna Simpson, Katelyn Randall, Susan Boyes, Marita Hope, Courtney Morrison and Kaylah Heterick.
The NDIS was launched in Gladstone today.

GCLA spokeswoman Courtney Morrison said the scheme was about offering the skills and qualifications as well as practical experience so participants were job-ready.

"They can flex their skills in this area through placement, so they're ready to start a beyond-ordinary career or continue with CQU if they want to go onto further studies in that field,” Ms Morrison said.

"The NDIS is the biggest social reform (in Australia) since Medicare was introduced.”

For people like Ms Shelvey-Forse, who hadn't been to school for 35 years, the future looks bright.

"I really love my job and the people who I'm caring for are just unbelievable,” she said.

"You get a satisfaction, it's not just a job and I keep building myself up to become better.

"You're never too old to learn and you have a lot of respect for the elderly now and respect for people with disability.

"They're just wonderful people and your eyes open to see how wonderful they are.

"You go home feeling a better person and I've never gone home satisfied with a job before.”

Fast facts

For the first time, people with a disability in Australia will get to choose where and how to access support

Funding will go directly to the individual to choose the services they need, rather than being directly applied to service providers

The NDIS focuses on the person with a disability across their whole-of-life

Source: Endeavour Foundation

