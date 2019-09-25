New award added to Martin Hanson list

Ainslie McMahon was the overall winner at The 43rd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards in 2018.

ARTISTS from around Australia are being encouraged to submit their entries for the 44th annual Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

And artists have 40,000 good reasons to enter with a generous prize pool on offer.

Gladstone councillor and Regional Arts Development Fund chair Glenn Churchill said the winner of the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award would collect $15,000 while another $25,000 would be shared by other awards winners.

“Sponsored by Rio Tinto and Queensland Alumina Limited, one talented artist will walk away with the coveted overall prize of $15,000,” Cr Churchill said.

“In addition, a prize pool of $25,000 will be presented across 21 awards.”

Cr Churchill said the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum is calling for submissions with the winners to be announced on October 19.

Awards will be presented in easel paintings, works on paper, three dimensional and fibre works and digital works categories.

Cr Churchill said this year’s event will also include a new award.

“I am also proud to announce the inaugural Pamela Whitlock Memorial Acquisitive Award initiative,” he said.

“Pamela was the director at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum from 1993 until 2014 and it was during this time the Gallery and Museum took over the administration and expansion of the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

“It is a great honour for us to commemorate the invaluable contribution Pamela made to arts and culture within the Gladstone region.”

The late Pamela Whitlock pictured in 2013. She was a previous curator at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

Cr Churchill said the generous support of local individuals, businesses and industry, including Gladstone Area Water Board, and Gladstone Cinemas, has been central to the event’s ongong success

Award entries are to be delivered to the Gallery and Museum (cnr of Goondoon and Bramston streets) from October 10-12 between 10am-5pm.

The Gallery and Museum will be closed from October 14-18 for the exhibition installation and will reopen on October 19 at 10am.

The entry fee is $15 per submission, with a maximum of two entries per artist accepted.

Entry forms are available at council offices, venues and libraries, the Gallery or online at gragm.qld.gov.au.