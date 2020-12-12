New Aussie vaccine hope as ‘end of pandemic in sight’ in US

Australia's COVID vaccine hopes have been revived as the US declared: "The end of the pandemic is in sight."

Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson is in talks with the Morrison government to deliver a one-shot vaccine, according to The Australian.

In the US, the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) is expected to grant emergency-use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine so jabs can begin as soon as Monday.

In Australia, the proposed agreement with Janssen would give Australians a new vaccination option after the home grown University of Queensland-CSL project for 51 million doses was abandoned on Friday.

The vaccine being developed by Janssen is one of three candidates granted a priority pathway to approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Janssen began a rolling submission of clinical tests to the regulator this week, with the company expecting interim results of phase 3 trials next month.

Janssen is now eligible to apply for provisional registration on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods, Along with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, according to The Australian, which saidAustralia has supply deals with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Novavax.

The Janssen candidate, which has been sold to the US, UK, EU countries and Canada and has an in-principle supply agreement with New Zealand, provides another option for Australia, with the one-dose feature viewed as an advantage.

"We are in ongoing discussions with national governments, including the Australian Government and global organisations, and are committed to making our COVID-19 vaccine accessible globally," a spokeswoman for Janssen Australia and New Zealand said

Janssen said its "Phase 3 studies are continuing to progress and we anticipate we may have interim data available some time in January.

"We will continue to work in close collaboration with the TGA to complete the rolling review process.

Meanwhile, a senior White House health official has declared "the end of the pandemic is in sight" after it was revealed fizer's COVID-19 vaccine will get the green light for use in the US and vaccinations could begin as early as Monday.

"The end of the pandemic is in sight," declared Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for Health and Human Services, also a member of the White House coronavirus Task Force.

He said that all Americans should have access to the vaccine by May-June of 2021, with initial rollout expected to focus on healthcare workers and the elderly.

A US Food and Drug Authority (FDA) advisory committee has recommended that the agency grant a long-awaited emergency-use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Once the FDA formally grants the authorisation - expected over the weekend - Operation Warp Speed, the government's vaccine initiative, can start shipping and distributing the vaccine to states.

The whole process will likely be repeated soon for the Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will get the green light for use in the US by the Food and Drug Administration - and vaccinations could begin as early as Monday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Friday morning.

"I've got some good news for you," Azar said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"Just a little bit ago, the FDA informed Pfizer that they do intend to proceed toward an authorisation for their vaccine."

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer and German company BioNTech, will be the first vaccine against the coronavirus in the US, the New York Post reports.

It was approved for use last week in the UK, with vaccinations rolled out to British citizens immediately.

The US news comes a day after an FDA advisory board voted to approve the drug for emergency use authorisation following an all-day hearing of health experts.

"So in the next couple of days, probably as we work to negotiate with Pfizer the information doctors need to prescribe it appropriately, we should be seeing the authorisation of this first vaccine," Azar continued.

"We could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week."

The news came as the US suffered its deadliest week since the Covid outbreak began with deaths, cases and hospitalisation all hitting record highs in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday last month.

Deaths across the country rose by 44 per cent compared to the previous week.

New records were set in all of the three main metrics which measure the severity of the pandemic, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

In the past week deaths rose by 15,966, new cases by 1.4 million while hospitalisation grew by 107,248 - an all-time high.

Weekly cases grew by 27 per cent while hospitalisation were up by 8.8 per cent, The Sun reported.

More than 3,000 Americans died from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period for the second day in a row.

The previous peak for deaths was on April 15 when 2,603 deaths were recorded with New York City at the centre of the nation's outbreak.

The Covid Tracking Project warns that if the pattern continues the worst is yet to come with the rise in deaths hitting even larger record-breaking figures.

Since the coronavirus hit the US there has been more than 15.6 million cases and 292,141 deaths.

While new cases in the Midwest have started to decline, cases in the Northeast, South and West have begun to see steep rises.

Both California and Georgia suffered the worst growth in hospitalisation in the past week.

California recorded nearly 144,000 new cases this week, more than double the figure of the second highest state, Texas, which had 71,800 new cases.

New Hampshire saw a rise of 49 per cent, Delaware's hospitalisation rose by 26 per cent and Maine saw a 25 per cent rise.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is now 205,425 and it has climbed to 2,332 for daily deaths.

Once again the Covid Tracking Project warned that the situation could worsen in the coming days.

There can be a time lag factor for deaths from COVID-19 following a spike in cases.

Figures from the Centers for Disease Control show the highest number of death per capita in North and South Dakota, Rhode Island and Iowa over the past seven days.

