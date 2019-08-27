Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

Rapper French Montana was one of the artists due to arrive in Australia for the Drip World festival this week.

Rapper French Montana was one of the artists due to arrive in Australia for the Drip World festival this week. Jason Mendez/AP

AUSSIE hip-hop fans planning on attending the Drip World music festival will have to amend any travel arrangements after new urban music festival was postponed at the last minute.

Some are calling for compensation, with Sydney festival-goers given just six days' notice of the changes. Organisers have cited visa issues as the reason for pushing the event back to January 4-12, 2020.

Hip-hop trio Migos, rappers French Montana and Rich the Kid and singer Akon were amongst the artists on the bill who were due to perform at the first event at Sydney's Parramatta Park on Saturday. The event was also due to play Brisbane on September 1, Melbourne on September 7 and Perth on September 8.

"We have waited until the 11th hour, in hopes that we would receive visas for some of the key artists performing on our incredible Drip World line-up and until this morning we have not received those visas," organisers said in a statement released on the festival's website and Facebook page yesterday.

"It has to be noted that we have no doubts that everyone on our line-up will be granted a visa into Australia. However, with delays in getting the submissions through for approval, there is no guarantee that they will all be granted in time for the festival tour starting this weekend.

"We couldn't risk not to deliver the artists we promised so a decision has been made by the Drip Team with everyone's support to move the festival from winter to summer."

The post has been flooded with more than 17,000 comments on Facebook. Most are negative, but a few have found the silver lining in the new summer dates:

So glad Drip World is postponed so I can now wear my bikini!!! Absolute ideal festival wear 😍 — Gabs🌻 (@Gxbriellemxry) August 26, 2019

Existing tickets will be valid for the new dates and refunds will be available from Monday according to organisers, but that's not good enough for some ticket holders who have taken to social media to vent their frustration.

@ Everyone who bought a drip world ticket pic.twitter.com/4z2eGjae1D — ሙኒራ (@muniradlan) August 26, 2019

I really shouldn’t laugh but this Drip World festival is a joke 🥴😂 — Gin&Tonika (@liquormami_) August 26, 2019



Luke Loveday wrote on Facebook: "Because of the inconvenience! I think it's only fair we all receive $100 drink/food voucher at the least!"

Facebook user Lacey Ball commented: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME, I bought plane tickets".

As Dylan Brown pointed out on Facebook, many ticket holders like him also have accommodation booked:

News of Drip World's postponement has resulted in thousands of comments from fans and ticket holders. Facebook

Some are even comparing the event to the disastrous Fyre Festival, which was the subject of a Netflix documentary.

drip world festival is gonna end up like fyre fest 😂😂 — sweet heart (@sheelzx) August 26, 2019

I’m sorry but lol at anyone who thought Drip World festival Australia wasn’t just Fyre Festival 2.0 in the making 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Natasha (@Natashaa_DHoran) August 26, 2019

Organisers have advised festival-goers to send their questions to tickets@yellowlive.com.au.