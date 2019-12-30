New attractions needed to boost tourism in region

ONE—TRICK PONY: The Banana Shire is in desperate need of toursim attractions if it wants to attract more visitors and tourism spending.

WITH tourism essentially at a standstill for the region, The Banana Shire Council and local businesses need to work together now more than ever to attract visitors.

Despite being in the holiday period, Sun Valley Motel owner Leon Christiansen said bookings in his motel were limited.

“Our tourism in the hotel is next to nothing on a regular basis,” Mr Christiansen said.

“Come holiday time the last few years now it’s nearly zero per cent and that’s been the whole history of Biloela.

“We are just missing attractions of any major interest.”

Council stated that the market ready tourism product across the shire is relatively immature at present and there is more work required both between council and business and industry associations to develop product and get it to a market ready stage.

“The Outback Tourism Australia in the last twelve months offered training for local business to assist them to get both market and digital ready and there is an opportunity for these programs to be delivered in the future,” a council spokesman said.

“Council is cognisant that it can’t develop this product in isolation and the lead for tourism enterprises must come from the private sector within each community.”

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier hinted that council is currently in talks on a project to help boost visitor numbers to the region and generate positivity in the region.

“The older generation don’t want to get around much in the summer so we need something to do with water,” Mr Ferrier said.

“The young mums and wives want a water park in Biloela for the kids but I think we need that with the swimming pool otherwise people would desert the pool.

“We are struggling because of the drought because people on the land don’t have spare money on the land.”

Callide MP Colin Boyce also advocates that for water infrastructure to increase tourism and visitor numbers need to increase in the region.

“Development and promotion of Callide’s dams, lakes and waterways will attract tourists for camping, boating, fishing, water sports and relaxation,” Mr Boyce said.

“Agricultural expansion is reliant on the development of our water infrastructure but the current government is anti-farming and anti-water infrastructure.”

Mr Christiansen agreed that the communities of the Banana Shire are filled with lovely people but that will never be enough to make the region a regular destination for travellers.

“It’s not something any guru can change because nobody comes here for a holiday unless they are seeing family,” Mr Christiansen said.

“We are an hour and a half from the coastline and bigger city centres so most people

go there.

“In Biloela you see the lookouts at the peer station and the Callide Dam and you’re finished.”

Mayor Ferrier said that places like Theodore and Moura with direct access to the Dawson River attract grey nomads who are vital to the region but work needs to be done to construct a destination along the river.

“We want people staying for another day or two, not just fuel up and go to Woolworths,” Mr Ferrier said.