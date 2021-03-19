New art murals acknowledge first nations people

Gooreng Gooreng artist Howard Butler and Byellee artist Patrica Coleman have transformed the lower level of the existing East Shores office building by installing twelve colourful handcrafted panels.Â

Gladstone Ports Corporation has commissioned two Indigenous artists to craft a large mural at East Shores 1B for National Close the Gap Day.

The murals acknowledge and raise awareness for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the community.

Gooreng Gooreng artist Howard Butler and Byellee artist Patrica Coleman have transformed the lower level of the existing East Shores office building by installing 12 colourful handcrafted panels.

The artwork features some of the region’s native animals including dolphins and turtles.

Indigenous Affairs Adviser Lee-ann Dudley said the mural didn’t just celebrate the culture of First Nations People but also raised awareness.

“It’s important we celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” Ms Dudley said.

“It is equally important to seek to close the gap with respect to life expectancy, child morality and educational and employment outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“I know the art will be admired by locals and visitors for years to come and hopefully start a conversation about the Close the Gap campaign.”

Executive general manager of People and Community Rowen Winsor said the artwork was a way to acknowledge First Nations People.

“GPC has a long history of supporting the Traditional Owners of the First Nations Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng, Taribelang Bunda peoples,” Ms Winsor said.

“This artwork is another way of acknowledging First Nations People, celebrating and showcasing their rich history.

The mural was unveiled on Thursday to coincide with National Close the Gap Day.

For the last decade, thousands of Australians have shown their support for Close the Gap by marking National Close the Gap Day each March.