New arrivals at Gladstone Hospital

NO MUCKING AROUND: Tara and Allan Kington with their new baby Alijah.

IT'S EVERY expectant mum's dream: a quick, safe labour and a quiet baby.

That's exactly what happened for two Gladstone families this weekend at Gladstone Hospital.

Council employees Melissa and Jason Dyckhoff welcomed their second child on Sunday, with newborn Cooper ready to join two-year-old Emma at home.

"He's been good so far, definitely a little more relaxed than Emma,” Melissa said.

"(The delivery) was really speedy. The same as his sister.”

NEW ARRIVAL: Melissa and Jason Dyckhoff with Cooper. Andrew Thorpe

The couple arrived at the hospital at 1am and welcomed Cooper into the world around 2.45pm.

They agreed they weren't sure Cooper's sister had quite grasped the concept of what was going on yet.

"She's pretty excited,” Melissa said.

"We've been talking about him to her a lot, reading lots of books about baby brothers and things like that,” Melissa said.

"Once we bring him home though ...” Jason said.

"She might think 'That was cool at the hospital, but now...'” Melissa laughed.

Melissa and Jason were getting ready to head home yesterday afternoon.

Also ready to make their way home yesterday were Tara and Allan Kington, who welcomed baby Alijah to their large and growing family on Sunday afternoon.

Also a speedy arrival, Alijah will join brother Ezra, 2, two older brothers and two older sisters at home.

"It was actually a very short (labour) compared to all the rest of mine,” proud mum Tara said.

"(Ezra) was three days in labour, but Alijah was just a few hours!

"He's been fantastic, quiet. He's not a crier.”

Allan agreed: "He has a feed and goes back to sleep.”

Tara said the nurses at the hospital had been "absolutely excellent”.

"I've had really good midwives,” she said.

Allan said Alijah's siblings were looking forward to meeting the new member of the family.

"They're over the moon, they can't wait for him to come home today so they can meet him,” he said.

"Except for the older girls, they probably would have preferred it if he was a girl,” Tara said.