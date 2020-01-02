Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
News

New arrival surprises couple in more ways than one

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE family had the ultimate New Year's Eve surprise when their baby who they thought was a boy turned out to be a girl.

Brandon Brown and Kody Thring welcomed the arrival of their baby girl who is yet to be named at 7.45pm yesterday.

She weighed 3628g.

"We thought she was going to be a boy so we had boy names picked out," he said.

Brandon said although they were expecting a boy, they're excited to have another girl in the family.

"When I found out, I was stoked. It's pretty cool she is the last baby born in Gladstone for the decade."

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the first 2020 baby

        premium_icon Meet the first 2020 baby

        News THE Maunders family were among the hundreds watching the fireworks at Memorial Park last night when Rachel began to go into labour.

        Popular city Thai restaurant's big face-lift

        premium_icon Popular city Thai restaurant's big face-lift

        News The Goondoon St restaurant underwent it’s first renovations since opening in...

        11 new and exciting businesses that came to town in 2019

        premium_icon 11 new and exciting businesses that came to town in 2019

        News From impulsive decisions to long-term plans, here are some of Gladstone’s newest...

        Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

        premium_icon Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

        News From more holidays to doing well in school, here’s what people around town hope to...