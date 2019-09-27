Menu
A second man has been arrested over the death of Jay Brogden.
Second man arrested in Airlie cold case

Caitlan Charles
27th Sep 2019 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
POLICE have charged a second man with murder over the death of Jay Brodgen in 2007.

Jay, who was 21 at the time, was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21 and his body has never been found. 

As part of the investigation by members of the Homicide Investigation Unit and Whitsunday CIB detectives, the man was extradited from New South Wales yesterday over his alleged role in the murder.

The 33-year-old man was originally arrested in Coffs Harbour on March 26 by the New South Wales Police Force on unrelated matters.

He has been charged with one count of murder.

The man is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Investigations remain ongoing.

